Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $401.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.07 and its 200 day moving average is $395.88. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

