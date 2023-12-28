Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

FITB opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

