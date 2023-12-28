Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

FANG opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average is $149.44.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

View Our Latest Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.