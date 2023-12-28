Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

