Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 347.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 100,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

