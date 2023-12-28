Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 1.75% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNEB. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 122,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WNEB. Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.