Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.