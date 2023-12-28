Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

