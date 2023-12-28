Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 30,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Associated Banc worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

