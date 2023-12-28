Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Spire worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Spire by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 32.9% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 11.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Spire by 23.9% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Guggenheim cut their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

