Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

