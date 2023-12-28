Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $13.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $761.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.45. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.