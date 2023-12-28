Head to Head Review: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -0.76% 3.54% 1.40% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 0.81 $13.47 million N/A N/A Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.22 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares MariMed and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MariMed and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MariMed beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

