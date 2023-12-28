Head to Head Contrast: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) versus 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -18.65% N/A -3.02% 8X8 -7.90% -18.85% -2.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 11 7 1 2.47 8X8 1 4 3 0 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $3.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than 8X8.

84.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $2.16 billion 1.52 -$879.17 million ($4.22) -8.29 8X8 $743.94 million 0.62 -$73.14 million ($0.50) -7.54

8X8 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RingCentral beats 8X8 on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral professional services. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

