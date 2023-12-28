Head-To-Head Comparison: Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) & Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intertek Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intertek Group and Applied DNA Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertek Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.84%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Intertek Group.

Intertek Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intertek Group and Applied DNA Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertek Group $3.95 billion 2.23 $357.22 million N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences $13.37 million 0.63 -$9.95 million ($0.75) -0.83

Intertek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Intertek Group and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences -74.41% -142.52% -64.51%

Summary

Intertek Group beats Applied DNA Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain from exploration and resource development, through to production, shipping, and commercial settlement. The company also offers cyber security services. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

