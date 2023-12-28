Head to Head Analysis: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.62 -$73.14 million ($0.50) -7.54 Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.33 -$3.96 billion $0.26 35.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8X8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.9% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -7.90% -18.85% -2.29% Clarivate 9.77% 9.47% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 8X8 and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 4 3 0 2.25 Clarivate 3 3 3 0 2.00

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $3.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $8.22, suggesting a potential downside of 11.78%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats 8X8 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

