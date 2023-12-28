Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.