Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.