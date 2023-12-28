Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $72.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.