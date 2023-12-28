Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down to $82.34

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.34, but opened at $80.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 69,751 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,771,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $17,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

