GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $61.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,830,851 shares of company stock valued at $109,542,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

