GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

