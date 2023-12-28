GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.22. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

