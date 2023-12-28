GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,280 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

