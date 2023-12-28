Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

