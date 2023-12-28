Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.