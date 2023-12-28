General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

