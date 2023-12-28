Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

