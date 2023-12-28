Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

