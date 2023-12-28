Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $448.97 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.