Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $703.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.