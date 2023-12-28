Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

