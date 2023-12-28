Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

