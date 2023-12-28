Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.75 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,343 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

