Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 114,704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $79.36.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.