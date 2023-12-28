Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

VHT stock opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

