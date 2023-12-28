FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Reduced by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

