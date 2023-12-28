FY2023 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 20.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 157.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

