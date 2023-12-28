FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.71. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $139.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

