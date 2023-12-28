FY2023 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By DA Davidson

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.79. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTB opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.