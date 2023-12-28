Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) & Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Critical Survey

Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) and Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forvia and Nifco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forvia N/A N/A N/A Nifco N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Forvia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nifco pays an annual dividend of $68.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 517.2%. Forvia pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nifco pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forvia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nifco 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forvia and Nifco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Forvia currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.76%. Given Forvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forvia is more favorable than Nifco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Forvia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forvia and Nifco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forvia N/A N/A N/A $1.20 18.94 Nifco N/A N/A N/A $244.83 0.05

Nifco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forvia beats Nifco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms. The Interior segment designs, manufactures, and assembles instrument panels, cockpits, and door panels and modules, as well as center consoles, and sustainable materials. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust system solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles; fuel cell electric vehicles; and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles, as well as zero-emissions solutions. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems, and cockpit electronics, as well as sensors and actuators, lighting/body electronics, energy management, and HMI/displays. The Lighting segment designs and manufactures lighting technologies. The Lifecycle Solutions segment provides solutions extending the vehicle lifecycle, as well as workshop equipment and special original equipment. The company was formerly known as Faurecia S.E. and changed its name to Forvia SE in June 2023. Forvia SE was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Nifco

Nifco Inc. manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Mexico, and Europe. The company offers driver assistance systems, exterior, interiors, power train, and engine/fuel/transmission products for automobile; and products for motorcycle. It also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, push latches, and one-way clutches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles. In addition, the company offers buckles, fasteners, and speed lace systems; and manufactures and sells beds, as well as imports and sells furniture. Further, it operates automobile and motorcycle online showroom. The company was formerly known as Japan Industry Fastener Inc. and changed its name to Nifco Inc. in December 1970. Nifco Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan.

