Fortune 45 LLC Sells 193 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortune 45 LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

