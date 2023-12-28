FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 213,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 192,202 shares.The stock last traded at $40.95 and had previously closed at $40.91.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

