FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 213,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 192,202 shares.The stock last traded at $40.95 and had previously closed at $40.91.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $204,000.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.