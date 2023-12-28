Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

