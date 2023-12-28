Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in News by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

