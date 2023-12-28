Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 204.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $446.63 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.90.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

