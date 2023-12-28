Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 98,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,769 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

PHD stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

