Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.92. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.