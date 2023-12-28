Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

TTWO stock opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

