Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,200 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

